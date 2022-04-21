BCS Grand Fondo Ride

Route Distances

You can choose from one of the following distances. 20, 40, 70 and 100 Miles. No refunds, deferrals or transfers

Participants Will Receive

Free Concert on Saturday, April 23rd at Lake Walk

​Post race food and drinks

Event Shirt

Packet Pick-Up

Friday, April 22nd 3-7pm @ Trek Cycle College Station

2307 Texas Ave. College Station, TX 77840​

Saturday, April 23rd 3pm-7pm at The Stella Hotel prior to concert.

4100 Lake Atlas Dr. Bryan, TX 77807 ​

Sunday, April 24th, 6:00am. Packet Pick-Up and Day of Registration Lake Walk Pavillon (follow signs to registration area

4100 Lake Atlas Dr. Bryan, TX 77807

Host Hotel

The Stella Hotel is our host hotel, located just feet from the start and finish line. A limited number of rooms have been blocked with a discounted rate for athletes and spectators. Click the link above to book today using promo code "GRAN0424".

St Joseph Health and Invictus Cycling presents! A 500 mile self supported race through the Brazos Valley and East Texas. Clicking the link on the picture will indicate you are crazy. You need to be a bit crazy (and physically ready) to participate. Enter at your own risk.

COVID-19 GUIDELINES

We are excited to announce the date for the St. Joseph Health Gran Fondo benefiting the St. Joseph Health Cancer Center.

In the interest of public health, St. Joseph Health Gran Fondo will be following the latest CDC guidelines for social distancing and mask mandates while hosting the 2022 Gran Fondo. As the environment changes, we will do our best to keep you updated via the website, social media and direct emails to those registered.

​

We are grateful to be able to host this event and look forward to seeing our riders, sponsors and volunteers out on April 24th in support of cancer survivorship!