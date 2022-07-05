BCS Kids Marathon

The 1.2 mile race will be open to any child 12 and under. Each child who participates will be greeted at the finish with a custom finisher’s medal. We are excited about involving the entire family for race weekend! All races start at Wolf Pen Creek, next to Post Oak Mall, and the entry fee is $15 per child. Start times for the Kid’s Marathon will be in waves as shown below. We will start on time, so please plan to arrive early for your child’s race start.

Wave 1 – 12:30 PM 3-4-5-6-7 year olds (parents allowed to run with children)

Wave 2 – 1:00 PM 8-9-10-11-12 year olds