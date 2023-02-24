BCS Oktoberfest Half Marathon & 10K presented by FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Join us for the 8th annual BCS Oktoberfest Half Marathon & 10K presented by FUJI Film Diosynth Biotechnologies. Run through the beautiful Texas A&M campus and finish inside the famous Kyle Field!

Both Half Marathon AND 10K runners will receive a custom finisher’s medal when you cross the finish line!

Finishers of both distances will receive a high-end, super soft and comfortable finisher’s shirt. This is the kind of finisher’s shirt you’re going to be able to wear every day and not just train in. But that’s not all…

All finishers will also receive a custom beer glass at the finish line. You will use this glass when you choose from up to 8(!) different craft beers we will have on site – and then you get to take it home with you.

Every runner will have the opportunity to celebrate their accomplishment at the post-race party immediately after crossing the finish line! You can expect a food and beer spread that beats any large marathon in Texas!