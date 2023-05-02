BCS SPRING PARADE OF HOMES™

2023 Spring Parade of Homes™

The 2023 Bryan-College Station Parade of Homes™ is for everyone looking for inspiration on the latest building trends. The annual event features new homes full of the extraordinary.

» April 29 & 30 and May 6 & 7, 2023

- Saturdays, 10am - 6pm

- Sundays, 1pm - 6pm

» Tickets to this two-weekend event will be $10, available for purchase early-April on www.bcsparadeofhomes.org. Each ticket will grant you access to every Parade home and will be valid for all four days of the Parade.

» Ticket proceeds will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas!