We would like to invite everyone to the 2022 Fall Bee School. Doors open at 7:00am, classes begin at 8:00. We are coordinating our event with BeeWeaver for their Infuzzed event, which takes place on the same day and begins at 4:00pm. Please visit our website at https://www.bvbeeks.org/ for more details and for registration (which will open August 1).