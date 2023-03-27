Belton Market Day

Belton Market Days is hosted by the Downtown Belton Business Alliance and it brings together local crafters, artists, food vendors, live music and more in an outdoor experience in downtown Belton. The streets are closed off making this a fun event for the whole family.

Spend the day in Beautiful Downtown Belton as you stroll and shop our charming stores and street vendors, catch a movie, dine at one of our many restaurants. Lots to see and do!

Learn more or to become a vendor visit

https://www.downtownbelton.com/

Or contact the Downtown Belton Business Alliance at 254-939-8733

Please know the the DBBA will not solicit you to sign up or pay online or electronically. For vendors safety we only accept payment by cash or check.

Mail application and payment or sign up in person at-

My Giving Tree Gift Shop

121 N East St, Belton, TX 76513

