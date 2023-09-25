Biergarten at Century Square

Football cheers and chilled beers! As the fall football season kicks off, the beloved outdoor pop-up Biergarten event will touchdown at Century Square. For an un-beer-lievably good time, Century Square is transforming into the ultimate venue for fans to celebrate with brews, good eats, live music, community, and some fightin’ Texas Aggie football.

The Biergarten festivities will run every Friday to Sunday through November 26 with SEC games televised on 85” TVs during select away games and live music each weekend from showstopping local and regional bands. Shaded picnic tables will adorn The Green for visitors to mingle alfresco. Enjoy savory bites and cold brews on The Green by placing to-go orders from Century Square’s unmatched restaurant lineup including fan favorites Juanita’s Tex Mex Cantina, PORTERS, Velvet Taco, Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Sweet Paris, Mo’s Irish Bar, 1791 Whiskey Bar, The Canteen, Piada Italian Grill, and MESS Waffles.

Beat the heat and a free shuttle bus ride to and from Kyle Field to watch the Aggies win on home games! Century Square is bringing “good bull” to the Biergarten for guests who park at Century Square. Pick-up and drop-off will be located by The George and Calvary Court starting three hours before kick-off and running until two hours after the end of the game. Century Square will offer several pay-to-park options on game days and standard parking rates for non-game days.