Biergarten Cornhole Kick-Off Tournament

College Station’s favorite destination will blow the whistle for the start of the Biergarten season on Friday, September 1 with a special Cornhole Kick-Off Tournament presented by Onward Reserve and benefiting Ducks Unlimited.

On September 1, it will be a Friday Night Lights showdown at Century Square where participants can take part in a friendly cornhole tournament and play for a chance to win prizes from some of Century Square’s beloved businesses. The first and second-place teams will receive over $450 in combined prizes and all Biergarten guests will score in the hole with free Tiffwich cookies from Tiff’s Treats. Onward Reserve will also host a raffle giveaway for an entire outfit from the store, in addition to a limited edition “Majestic” Giclee print - A tribute to Reveille IX from local artist Jane Metz. All proceeds from the community cornhole tournament will benefit Ducks Unlimited, the nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation of wetlands and associated upland habitats for waterfowl, other wildlife, and people.

The Biergarten festivities will run every Friday to Sunday through November 26 with SEC games televised on 85” TVs during select away games and live music each weekend from showstopping local and regional bands. Shaded picnic tables will adorn The Green for visitors to mingle alfresco. Enjoy savory bites and cold brews on The Green by placing to-go orders from Century Square’s unmatched restaurant lineup including fan favorites Juanita’s Tex Mex Cantina, PORTERS, Velvet Taco, Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Sweet Paris, Mo’s Irish Bar, 1791 Whiskey Bar, The Canteen, Piada Italian Grill, and MESS Waffles.