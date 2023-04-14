Never afraid to speak his mind, Bill Burr can deliver an elegant rant on just about anything. Relationships, dating, sexuality, sports, race - you name it, Bill Burr's straight-shooting, wise-cracking antics cover it all. With seven comedy...
Info
Reed Arena 730 Olsen Blvd., College Station, Texas
https://www.collegestationtheater.com/theaters/reed-arena/tickets.php?eventName=Bill+Burr&cmsEventId=03185&buy=true&history=seating&utc=1681502400&vsShowId=4331438&floorImg=https%3A%2F%2Fd2o50i5c2dr30a.cloudfront.net%2F616d3fcf-2e35-42de-ae91-de236072961a.jpg&xyz=y&singleShow=1&isSoon=1