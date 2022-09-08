Billy McGuigan's Pop Rock Orchestra

After bringing the music of Buddy Holly and The Beatles to the O’Donnell Center stage in previous trips to Blinn College, Billy McGuigan returns for his third Performing Arts Series performance with "Pop Rock Orchestra."

Like many others, the feeling McGuigan got from watching the big rock bands of the '70s was exhilarating. Think of Frank Sinatra and the Sands with the power of the Count Basie Orchestra behind him, the Moody Blues who put symphonic interludes in the middle of a rock song, ELO with an electric horn and string section - rock & roll was transformed! The set list is as varied and versatile as McGuigan himself.

'I discovered what lots of others already know: Billy McGuigan has tons of talent, stage presence, and charisma," raved the Omaha World Herald.