Birdhouses & Bellinis

Join us on Saturday, September 17th at the boathouse to decorate your very own birdhouse and sip on Bellinis! We’ll have birdhouse kits ready for you to adorn and customize along with everything you need for the perfect weekend beverage. All ages are welcome to build their own birdhouse, while those who would like to enjoy a Bellini must be 21 or over. We’ll have snacks for participants to enjoy along with lakefront views. All of this will make for a fantastic morning! And, best of all, you’ll walk away with a home fit for even the pickiest of songbirds.

Conservancy staff will be present to help children and adults with birdhouse decoration and customization. Think of your birdhouse as a blank canvas filled with endless possibilities!

If you aren’t interested in building your own birdhouse, you’re welcome to bring your child and have a drink while they craft. Parents must supervise their children at all times.

Each ticket includes:

One birdhouse kit (Each birdhouse is 7 inches tall). We’ll constructed it for you beforehand!

Decorations (paint, stamps, stickers, yarn, and more ….)

Access to complementary snacks & drinks (must be 21+ to enjoy a Bellini).

NOTE: If you are a parent with a child participating you needn’t purchase a ticket for complimentary Bellinis.