Saint Francis Wolf Sanctuary Birthday Party For The Wolves

Calling all party animals!

Join us as we celebrate our pack at the annual Birthday Party for the Wolves! There will be keeper chats featuring enrichment activities for our animals, a silent auction, food trucks, local vendors, and kid's activities! It's gonna be a BIG party!

Tickets will be available at the door on the day of the event.

$14 admission for adults and children 6 yrs or older. Children under 5 years old are free and do not need a ticket to enter.

The Festival will be held rain or shine.