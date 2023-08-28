The Arts Council has welcomed art teachers from across the Brazos Valley to our main gallery to showcase artwork from their collections in our latest exhibit, "Blackboards & Brushes: Celebrating Art Education in the Brazos Valley."

Community members are invited to come and experience each artist's distinct artwork styles and see what these great art educators create on their own canvases outside the classroom!

Blackboards and Brushes: Celebrating Art Education in the Brazos Valley will be displayed in our main gallery beginning August 15, 2023, through September 15, 2023.