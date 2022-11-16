This is a dynamic, crowd-pleasing powerhouse, and the world’s foremost tribute to the multi-platinum songbook of Chicago.

You’ll hear all the big Chicago hits including “Saturday In The Park,” “If You Leave Me Now,” “(I’ve Been) Searchin’ So Long,” “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is,” and “Just You And Me.”

Chicago was formed in 1967 and became in instant hit in America’s Pop and Rock culture. They were unique as the first band to incorporate a big-band sound into Rock ‘n Roll music, using a strong horn ensemble. They became one of America’s most successful musical groups, releasing 38 albums and selling over 100 million records.

Brass Transit was formed in 2008 by a group of eight accomplished award-winning artists, one of whom is part of the original Chicago band that still performs.

Tickets: $80 - $100