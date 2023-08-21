Brazos Contemporary Dance Festival

Hosted by the Texas A&M Dance Science program, the annual festival (Sept. 8-9) brings together companies and choreographers from across the state.

Performers include Andrew Robert Smith of Sam Houston State University; Sarah Tran and TranScend Motion from Dallas; Heather Samuelson of Stephen F. Austin State University; Tobaric Atkins-Montana from Houston; and Melanie Diaz from Denton. Elijah Gibson, visiting lecturer of dance, will perform Sept. 8 with his Houston-based company Social Movement Contemporary Dance.

Students in the dance program will perform a piece choreographed by Carisa Armstrong, dance program director and associate professor, and Diane Bedford, clinical associate professor and section chair of dance, music and theatre performance.

Tickets are $12; $7 for students and seniors, available through the MSC Box Office: tinyurl.com/ym38hu39