17th Annual Brazos Valley Empty Bowls: Thursday, November 10th, 5pm - 8pm atThe Village Cafe - Downtown Bryan. For a minimum $20 donation you will select a bowl from hundreds of one-of-a-kind; hand-crafted bowls and receive a token for soup from one of our area restaurants. The empty bowls serve as a reminder of all the empty bowls in our community and around the world. All proceeds go to the Brazos Valley Food Bank. For more information visit facebook.com/brazosvalleyemptybowls