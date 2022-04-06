Brazos Valley Reads 2022
to
Online - Zoom Bryan, Texas
Mel Melcon for the LA Times
Atticia Locke, award winning novelist and screenwriter, will enlighten attendees at the 2022 Brazos Valley Reads event on April 6.
Attica Locke, a novelist and producer for television and film, is the 2022 keynote speaker for Brazos Valley Reads. On April 6 from 7-8 p.m., she will discuss her novels and her experiences as a screenwriter and producer, as well as answer questions via Zoom. Register for Brazos Valley Reads at tx.ag/BVR22RSVP to receive a Zoom link for the event.