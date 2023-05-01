Brazos Valley Roller Derby Summer Bootcamp

Have you been wanting to learn how to skate, but don't know where to begin? Well, look no further!

BVRD will be hosting a 12 week bootcamp starting on June 11th and then every Sunday after that. For $80, you will learn the fundamentals of skating and have the opportunity to join in on all the derby fun!

There are only 20 spots available so act fast to secure your spot!

Register online using this link: https://forms.gle/fpfKFRvCYLxgxCZY7