Brazos Valley Symphony Society Derby Day Gala

Come see the Kentucky Derby, broadcast live from Churchill Downs, at our exciting and fabulous location, the Texas A&M University Hotel and Conference Center - Doug Pitcock ’49 on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The starting gates open at 4:30 pm for all the pre-race activities leading up to the “greatest two minutes in sports,”. The evening includes an exciting Live Auction, our famous Derby Hat Parade, a fantastic and fun Silent Auction, and incredible cuisine. Music and dancing complete the evening.