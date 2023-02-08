319173044_549417017094851_3189739445702792529_n.jpg

Bryan College Station Funky Junque Market

Event by Bryan College Station Holiday Extravaganza and Lori Preisler

by

Get a jump start on all your Spring shopping all while supporting local small business owners! We will have vendors offering everything from Women's and Children's Clothing, Home, Holiday and Garden Decor, Gourmet Food Items, Hand made and Fashion Jewelry, Fashion Trucks and so much more! $5 cash entry. Teachers, Military and First Responders with ID and Children have Free Entry! Interested vendors please email Holidayextravaganza@yahoo.com with full business info 

Info

The Brazos Center 3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan, Texas 77802
Business
to
Google Calendar - Bryan College Station Funky Junque Market - 2023-05-20 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bryan College Station Funky Junque Market - 2023-05-20 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bryan College Station Funky Junque Market - 2023-05-20 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bryan College Station Funky Junque Market - 2023-05-20 10:00:00 ical