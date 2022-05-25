Bryan's Got Talent

If you are a tween or teen with talent and you want to show it off, Mounce Library is the place to do it! We have a large room with a stage and a piano. You can show us just about anything such as singing, piano playing or other instruments, magic tricks, juggling, storytelling, dancing. But we certainly don’t want to limit your talents. Talent show participation form is required by June 8. Follow the link to the library's own calendar to download a form or pick one up at Mounce Library and return the completed form to Elaine Platt by email at eplatt@bryantx.gov or in person at Mounce Library. Contact Mounce Youth Services at (979) 209-5600 with any questions. Registration is required to perform, but not to watch.