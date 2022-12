Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid explores the United States' diplomatic efforts during the final years of the apartheid regime in South Africa. Featuring newly declassified documents, this exhibit gives visitors a new insight into the behind-the-scenes conversations between George Bush and F.W. De Klerk, Nelson Mandela, and other leaders in the region of Southern Africa during this pivotal time in world history. It is open now in the Fidelity Gallery through April 2, 2023.