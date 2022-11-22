Spend an afternoon full of the Christmas spirit, Sat. Dec 10th from 12-4pm, in Burton. Explore the Burton Christmas Market & More with hand-crafted local items, baked goods, a silent auction and more at the Oliver Whitener-Roy Winkler Pavilions.. Enjoy delicious including “Junebug’s” turkey stew!. Soak up the holiday spirit with fun crafts! From 1-3pm, Santa will arrive for festive photos. Enjoy community caroling from 3-4pm. Presented by the Burton Heritage Society and the Burton Chamber. All activities are free except for food/drink/shopping. For details call the Texas Cotton Gin Museum at 979-289-3378 or visit www.burtontexas.org or our Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/2jZF3QrU2