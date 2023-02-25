In almost every corner of Texas, cotton has influenced our history. In Burton, halfway between Houston & Austin on Hwy 290, sits the 1914 Burton Farmers Gin, the Oldest Operating Cotton Gin in America. Our surrounding fields may no longer be white with cotton bolls, but we still preserve that history for future generations. Step back in time with us at the 34th Annual Burton Cotton Gin Festival, Sat. April 15th, 2023.

This gem of a small town Texas festival is FREE & family friendly. It features a parade, music, contests, games, arts, crafts, food, drink, & antique tractor pull & engine show & classic cars on display.

Tours of the Gin structure will be conducted from 1-3 PM & at 3 PM the 1914 Burton Farmers Gin will come to life, and a bale of cotton will be ginned.

Join in the fun & watch Texas history come alive at the 34th Annual Burton Cotton Gin Festival, Sat. April 15th, 2023 at the Texas Cotton Gin Museum, in Burton. For more information visit www.texascottonginmuseum.org, or call 979-289-3378 with questions. Thanks!