Burton's Christmas Market & More

Event by Burton Chamber of Commerce and Burton Heritage Society

Spend an afternoon full of the Christmas spirit, Sat. Dec 10th from 12-4pm, in the tiny town of Burton, Pop. 300, located halfway between Austin and Houston. Explore the Burton Christmas Market & More with hand-crafted local items, baked goods, silent auction and more at the Oliver Whitener-Roy Winkler Pavilions. And back by popular demand this year-- "Junebug's" turkey stew will be available for purchase dine-in and to-go. Stay tuned for details and pricing!

