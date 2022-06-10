Bush Birthday Celebration

Join the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum as they honor the 98th birthday of President Bush on June 12, and Mrs. Bush's 97th birthday on June 8. Museum visitors are invited to join in the festivities with free birthday cake, popcorn, and refreshments in the rotunda.

Guests are encouraged to don their crazy socks and pearls as we honor the lives and legacies of President and Mrs. Bush. There is no cost to participate in the festivities in the rotunda, but regular museum admission will apply. Special thanks to Pepsi and Blue Bell for the refreshments! Must RSVP in advance.