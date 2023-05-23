BuzzFest 2023, May 27th, 11am - 3pm

BuzzFest 2023

BEE KIND * BEE GOOD

Our Annual BuzzFest is an interactive honey bee festival. Bee Experts from all over Texas will be on hand to help teach and thrill you with all the honey bee blitz humanly possible!

This year we are welcoming back Texas Friendly Beekeepers, Prime Bees, SweetNes Honey, and the American Honey Princess. New for BuzzFest 2023 is Texas Pioneer Creations, ApiWellness Center, Link & Hammer, and Bass Bro's Bees.

For the youngsters and those young at heart we will have a painting workshop - where you can add creative color to our hives! Our bounce house and multiple water slides will keep them cool and moving!

Hocus Focus will be onsite to capture your best look in front of our unique Tara Leigh Johnston Mural - Life is Sweet!

All this fun means you will be HUNGRY and we have a cure for that! Smoke Daddies BBQ, JLM Chicken and Waffles, Rum Cakes and Sweet Bakes, All Forces Jerky, and Karri's Kreations Snacks will keep you fueled up for all the fun!

LIVE MUSIC!!!!!!!!! Starting at 12 on our outdoor stage!

Mark and the Toucans

Joey McGee

Ripp TackettBeeGoods Mercantile: 9 AM - 5 PM

WildFlyer Mead: 11 AM - 7 PM

*taps will be open at the FlyBy Sip 'n Snack as well11 AM - 3 PM

$5 per person, 3 and under are free Max Attendees: 1500

Dog Friendly - leashes required.

TICKETS ARE REQUIRED - WRISTBANDS WILL BE PROVIDED AT CHECK IN, BRING YOUR QR CODE.

Tickets sold at the door (until sold out) are CASH or VENMO ONLY.

As always, our goal with BuzzFest is to host you at our farm for a fun filled, bee infused day. Bring your smile, refillable water bottle, lawn chair, and the family! Let's have FUN! And never forget, BEE KIND * BEE GOOD!