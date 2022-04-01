× Expand BVCIL Spring BVCIL Spring Fling: Join us April 1st for the festivities!

Brazos Valley Center for Independent Living is hosting a "Spring Fling" Friday, April 1st, in honor of reopening our doors to the general public and lifting Covid restrictions to return to regular operations. During this event, we invite consumers to tour our facility, meet with peers, sign up for services, and give input on how we can better serve the community. There will be activities, snacks, and door prizes available.