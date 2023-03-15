BVRD Mud Bug Olympics and Crawfish Boil Fundraiser

Come out and join Brazos Valley Roller Derby for our 2023 Mud Bug Olympics and crawfish fundraiser!

Do you think you have what it takes to be an Olympic champion? We believe in you!

If you possess a true love for fun, competition, and camaraderie, the Mud Bug Olympics is for you!

The Mud Bug Olympics will consist of several events designed to test your toughness, mobility, and mental acuity. Come out fo a day of fun and hang out with Brazos Valley Roller Derby!

Where:

The 101

101 S Texas Ave

Bryan, Tx 77803

Sign up:

Teams should consist of 4 members (if you don't have enough friends, let us know and we'll help hook you up).

The registration fee is $25 per team member ($100 for a team of 4).

Everyone on your team must be 21 years or older, but alcohol consumption is NOT necessary to participate.

Each teams needs:

- a team name

- team uniform (best team uniform will win an award)

- your best game face!

Registration includes entry fee, a chance to win prizes, and bragging rights!

Registration can be completed at https://forms.gle/LPbeq9tWfGwcT2V39.

Interested but have question? Don't hesitate to to message us on Facebook or email us at info@brazosvalleyrollerderby.com.

Let the games begin!