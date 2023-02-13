In a Berlin nightclub as the 1920’s draw to a close, a Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. With the Emcee’s bawdy songs as wry commentary, Cabaret explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates, as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich.

Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken with English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, their landlord, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish. With iconic musical numbers including “Willkommen,” “Cabaret,” “Don’t Tell Mama” and “I Don’t Care Much,” Cabaret asks the question – what would you do?