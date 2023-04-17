Camp Millican: Explorers Camp Session 1

The best summer ever is about to begin! We can’t wait to make summer memories with new and returning campers in 2023!

Explorers Camp is for children 4-6 years. The camp day begins at 8:30AM and concludes at 12:30PM. These sessions will last 3 days each and are designed specifically for younger campers. We’ll provide them with an enriching outdoor learning experience that will involve wildlife education, exploring the great outdoors, canoeing, fishing, camp games and songs, a hefty dose of fun, and much more! Campers will have the opportunity to explore nature from the ground up through playful adventures created for early elementary aged kids.

Three Explorers Camp sessions will be offered this year:

Session 1: May 31st – June 2nd

Session 2: June 26th – June 28th

Session 3: July 24th – July 26th

Learn more here: https://millicanreserve.com/camp-millican/