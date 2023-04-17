Camp Millican: Pathfinders Camp Session 1

× Expand Camp Millican 2022 Facebook Ads Camp Millican

The best summer ever is about to begin! We can’t wait to make summer memories with new and returning campers in 2023!

Pathfinders Camp is for children 7-10 years old. The camp day begins at 8:30AM and concludes at 2:30PM. These sessions promote healthy discovery and outdoor adventures. Pathfinders Camp provides a fun, enriching experience aimed at strengthening a child’s sense of well-being and cultivating a bond with nature. Camp sessions will involve wildlife education, exploring the great outdoors, canoeing, fishing, camp games + songs, a hefty dose of fun, and much more!

Three Pathfinders Camp sessions will be offered this year:

Session 1: June 12th – June 16th

Session 2: June 19th – June 23rd

Session 3: July 10th – July 14th

Learn more here: https://millicanreserve.com/camp-millican/