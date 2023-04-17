Camp Millican: Pathfinders Camp Session 3

The best summer ever is about to begin! We can’t wait to make summer memories with new and returning campers in 2023!

Pathfinders Camp is for children 7-10 years old. The camp day begins at 8:30AM and concludes at 2:30PM. These sessions promote healthy discovery and outdoor adventures. Pathfinders Camp provides a fun, enriching experience aimed at strengthening a child’s sense of well-being and cultivating a bond with nature. Camp sessions will involve wildlife education, exploring the great outdoors, canoeing, fishing, camp games + songs, a hefty dose of fun, and much more!

Three Pathfinders Camp sessions will be offered this year:

Session 1: June 12th – June 16th

Session 2: June 19th – June 23rd

Session 3: July 10th – July 14th

Learn more here: https://millicanreserve.com/camp-millican/