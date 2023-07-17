Camp Millican: Young Rangers Camp Session 2

The best summer ever is about to begin! We can’t wait to make summer memories with new and returning campers in 2023!

Young Rangers Camp is for children 11-14 years old. The camp day begins at 8:30AM and concludes at 2:30PM. Young Rangers Camp is centered around adventure, leadership, communication, and team building. Camp sessions will involve teamwork and leadership building activities, wildlife education, exploring the great outdoors, canoeing, fishing, camp games and songs, a hefty dose of fun, and much more! Young Rangers in their final year (14 years old) may have the opportunity to volunteer at Pathfinders Camp sessions for no additional charge (limited availability per Pathfinder Camp session).

Two Young Rangers Camp sessions will be offered this year:

Session 1: June 5th – June 9th

Session 2: July 17th – July 21st

Learn more here: https://millicanreserve.com/camp-millican/