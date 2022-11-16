Candlelight Christmas

Silent Night and gunshots, festive music and solemn moments—an 1850s Texan Christmas experience! Discover the origins of some of our favorite Holiday traditions as costumed interpreters bring to life the festivities of the season with musket-fire, music, dancing and more! Step into the historic home of the last President of the Republic, Dr. Anson Jones, as the family enjoys their Christmas gathering. Visit the plantation’s quarter to hear how the enslaved at Barrington experienced the season. Sip a hot cup of cider, cozy up to the fire, and begin your holiday season with Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site! Contact Barb King at barbara.king@thc.texas.gov or 936-878-2214 x248 for more information.

Start your tour at the Visitor Center and purchase your tickets there.

-$10 for adults, $5 for students

-$25 for a Family (2 adults, up to 5 students)

No reservations required! Tickets sold the night of the event at the Washington-on-the-Brazos Visitor Center between 4:30pm and 8pm.

Accessible Parking will be located at Barrington Farm. All other parking will be at the Visitor Center.