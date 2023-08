Meet our leadership, interact with our front-line staff, and learn about our mission to fight poverty in our Brazos Valley community.

Light refreshments will be provided.

Friday, September 29

10:30 AM - 1:00 PM

At the Catholic Charities of Central Texas office

1410 Cavitt Ave. Bryan, TX 77801

RSVP to John Paci at 979-321-6516 or john-paci@ccctx.org