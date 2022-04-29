Catholic Charities' Creating Hope Luncheon Brazos Valley

× Expand n/a CHBV Catholic Spirit Ad Join Catholic Charities of Central Texas at our Creating Hope Luncheon on April 29.

At Catholic Charities, w e believe when we come together, we can make a big impact. Join us at our Creating Hope luncheon to reconnect with our community! At our event, you will hear from a former client whose life was changed by people like you, and help us continue to fight poverty in the Brazos Valley. Let’s create hope in the Brazos Valley TOGETHER!