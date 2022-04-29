Catholic Charities' Creating Hope Luncheon Brazos Valley
Hilton Hotel and Conference Center 801 E. University Drive, College Station, Texas 77840
Join Catholic Charities of Central Texas at our Creating Hope Luncheon on April 29.
At Catholic Charities, w e believe when we come together, we can make a big impact. Join us at our Creating Hope luncheon to reconnect with our community! At our event, you will hear from a former client whose life was changed by people like you, and help us continue to fight poverty in the Brazos Valley. Let’s create hope in the Brazos Valley TOGETHER!