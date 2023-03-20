image005.jpg

CAVALRY COURT BRINGS BACK SUNDAY FUNDAY ON MARCH 26

by

Cavalry Court, the retro-inspired boutique hotel in the heart of College Station, is welcoming back its beloved weekly series for the third year in a row on Sunday, March 26. Open to guests and locals alike, Sunday Funday will offer an exclusive brunch menu from onsite restaurant, The Canteen Bar & Grill, and is free to attend with a food and beverage purchase. The weekend festivities will be held at the property’s resort-style pool area offering live DJ tunes as well as relaxing cabanas available to rent.

As the weather heats up in College Station, Sunday Funday gives the community a place to meet, eat and repeat every Sunday through June 25. The three-month-long series includes a special menu of brunch classics such as steak & corn cakes, avocado toast, French toast and the southern benedict. In partnership with Republic National Distributing, there will be a bloody Mary and mimosa bar with a percentage of Deep Eddy liquor sales going to Ronald McDonald House Charities. Sunday Funday is open to guests of all ages and is pet friendly.

Info

Cavalry Court 200 Century Court, College Station, Texas
Live Music
to
Google Calendar - CAVALRY COURT BRINGS BACK SUNDAY FUNDAY ON MARCH 26 - 2023-03-26 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - CAVALRY COURT BRINGS BACK SUNDAY FUNDAY ON MARCH 26 - 2023-03-26 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - CAVALRY COURT BRINGS BACK SUNDAY FUNDAY ON MARCH 26 - 2023-03-26 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - CAVALRY COURT BRINGS BACK SUNDAY FUNDAY ON MARCH 26 - 2023-03-26 11:00:00 ical