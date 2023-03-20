CAVALRY COURT BRINGS BACK SUNDAY FUNDAY ON MARCH 26

Cavalry Court, the retro-inspired boutique hotel in the heart of College Station, is welcoming back its beloved weekly series for the third year in a row on Sunday, March 26. Open to guests and locals alike, Sunday Funday will offer an exclusive brunch menu from onsite restaurant, The Canteen Bar & Grill, and is free to attend with a food and beverage purchase. The weekend festivities will be held at the property’s resort-style pool area offering live DJ tunes as well as relaxing cabanas available to rent.

As the weather heats up in College Station, Sunday Funday gives the community a place to meet, eat and repeat every Sunday through June 25. The three-month-long series includes a special menu of brunch classics such as steak & corn cakes, avocado toast, French toast and the southern benedict. In partnership with Republic National Distributing, there will be a bloody Mary and mimosa bar with a percentage of Deep Eddy liquor sales going to Ronald McDonald House Charities. Sunday Funday is open to guests of all ages and is pet friendly.