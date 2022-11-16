Century Square Cinema: Holiday Edition

Grab a blanket and get in the Christmas spirit with a cozy movie under the twinkling lights over The Green at Century Square. Come early to grab your seat, and join us in watching The Grinch (2018)! The movie will begin at 7:00pm.

Blankets are welcome. As a courtesy, no outside food or beverages are allowed. Our restaurants offer delicious menu items that can also conveniently be taken to-go. Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Juanita's Tex Mex Cantina, and other restaurants offers various alcoholic beverages that can be purchased and enjoyed on The Green.