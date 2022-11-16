Screen Shot 2022-11-16 at 1.04.16 PM.png

Century Square Cinema: Holiday Edition

Event by Century Square

by

Grab a blanket and get in the Christmas spirit with a cozy movie under the twinkling lights over The Green at Century Square.  Come early to grab your seat, and join us in watching The Grinch (2018)!  The movie will begin at 7:00pm. 

 Blankets are welcome. As a courtesy, no outside food or beverages are allowed. Our restaurants offer delicious menu items that can also conveniently be taken to-go. Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Juanita's Tex Mex Cantina, and other restaurants offers various alcoholic beverages that can be purchased and enjoyed on The Green.

Info

Century Square 175 Century Square Drive, College Station, Texas 77840
Google Calendar - Century Square Cinema: Holiday Edition - 2022-12-15 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Century Square Cinema: Holiday Edition - 2022-12-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Century Square Cinema: Holiday Edition - 2022-12-15 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Century Square Cinema: Holiday Edition - 2022-12-15 19:00:00 ical