Century Square Cinema: Holiday Edition

Grab a blanket and get in the Christmas spirit with a cozy movie under the twinkling lights over The Green at Century Square.ย ย Come early to grab your seat, and join us in watching The Grinch (2018)!ย ย The movie will begin at 7:00pm.ย

ย Blankets are welcome. As a courtesy, no outside food or beverages are allowed. Our restaurants offer delicious menu items that can also conveniently be taken to-go. Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Juanita's Tex Mex Cantina, and other restaurants offers various alcoholic beverages that can be purchased and enjoyed on The Green.