Century Square invites families and friends to enjoy classic films under the twinkling lights at Century Square Cinemas. The summer movie series, sponsored by SoCo Work, features three family-friendly movies with some special guests on The Green every third Thursday from June to August.

Century Square restaurants including Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Juanita’s, Sweet Paris, Blaze Pizza, and more will offer to-go items for the perfect movie snack and refreshment. Come all and come early to grab your spot, and your favorite food and beverages before the start of the movie at 8:45 p.m. Bring your own chairs and blankets, but outside food and beverages are not allowed on The Green.

“Tangled” – June 15

Helping us kick off the summer movie series are Rapunzel and Flynn Rider with a memorable meet and greet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. followed by the showing of Disney’s favorite, “Tangled.”

“Confessions of a Shopaholic” – July 20

If you love fashion, shopping, and a good laugh, Century Square has you covered with the perfect flick! Bring your friends, grab a snack, and head to The Green to see “Confessions of a Shopaholic.” This film pairs well with exclusive discounts to your favorite Century Square shops.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” – August 17

Nothing beats a classic superhero movie. Finish summer strong with “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” To add to the fun, Spider-Man will be swinging by The Green for pictures from 6:30 to 8 p.m. You won’t want to miss it!

This event is free and open to the public. Free parking is available in the Century Square parking garage near Star Cinema Grill.