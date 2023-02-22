New for 2023! Put on your best cha cha heels, grab a friend (or ten), and get ready to hit the town like you've never hit it before! Join Pride Community Center for the ChaCha K and a tour of Downtown Bryan! Each stop on the tour will have a tasty treat for participants and a stamp for your Downtown Bryan ChaCha K Passport.

The ChaCha K will begin at The 101 for registration/check-in and an opportunity to pump up your heels to get ready to explore downtown Bryan. Check-in starts at 6pm. Step off at 7pm.

The next stop is the Velvet Leaf Cigar Lounge, where Dustin and his team will tantalize your taste buds with their offering.

From there you'll stroll your way to RX Pizza. Be sure to take in all of the aromas.

The final stop on the ChaCha K will be Murphy's Law. The Murphy's team will finish off the night with a refreshing beverage, entertainment and prizes. That's right, prizes! Prizes will be awarded for the Best ChaCha Heels, Best Costume and Best use of time on the tour. All participants with a fully stamped passport will be entered to win door prizes.

2023 ChaCha K Participating Downtown Bryan Businesses

The 101 - 101 S Texas Avenue

Velvet Leaf Cigar Lounge - 107 S Main Street

RX Pizza - 200 W 26th Street

Murphy's Law - 107 N Main Street