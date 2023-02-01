Every year on Chamber Day, teams of volunteers visit with local businesses in the Bryan/College Station area to show their thanks and support. Chamber Day provides volunteers the opportunity to visit with business owners to inquire more about businesses in our area and to learn what role the economy plays in affecting business performance. In the past, volunteers have been able to visit nearly 1,000 local businesses in one day!

If you would like to sign up for the event, click the link below!

https://forms.gle/DEMX5VQrawhaqiBq8

Following the event is our Business After Hours at the NEW First Financial building. - More details about the Business After Hours will be posted at a later date.