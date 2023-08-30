Chamber Music Concert: Chad Cannon and Asia/ America New Music Institute

Rachel Lee Priday, Violin

Marty Regan, Shakuhachi

Wilson Ng, Conductor

Composer Chad Cannon presents an evening of live chamber music, with excerpts from his film, TV, and videogame scores for American Factory, Ghost of Tsushima, Paper Lanterns, Singing in the Wilderness, and Exposing Muybridge, among others, each with a focus on cross-cultural musical dialogue.

Cannon will be joined by composers from Asia / America New Music Institute (AANMI): Angel Lam (HONG KONG), SunYoung Park (S. KOREA), Niall Tarō Ferguson (USA), Matthew Pellegrino (USA), Shen Yiwen (CHINA), and Bosba Panh (CAMBODIA). These composers will present new pieces inspired by elements of their own cultural heritage, with the intended effect of gaining nuanced insights and new understanding of lived Asian and Asian/American experiences.

AANMI:

Asia / America New Music Institute (AANMI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting cultural exchange between Asia and the Americas through the creation and performance of new music concerts. AANMI concerts allow audience members to experience key narratives at the intersections of Asian and American cultures, past and present.

AANMI has presented chamber concerts, workshops, masterclasses, lectures, and public outreach programs in Beijing, Tianjin, Shenyang, New York City, Hanoi, Bangkok, Seoul, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Salem (Massachusetts), Tokyo, Hiroshima, Yamaguchi, Fukuoka, Oita, Okinawa, Kyoto, and Central & Southern Utah. Concerts have featured artists such as Hub New Music, Ryu Goto, Matthew Aucoin, Davóne Tines, Rachel Lee Priday, Yuga Cohler, Kah Chun Wong, Narong Prangcharoen, Xiaogang Ye, Kojiro Umezaki, and Jun Hong Loh, in direct collaboration with over 150 other performing artists and composers.

AANMI’s 2018 album release, Transcendent, conducted by Yuga Cohler, was released on Delos to high praise: “There is music so new, so original, so contemplative, and so deeply felt that it makes you want to listen, and then demands that you listen again” (Stereophile).