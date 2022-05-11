Cheers to Craft Beer 2022

Downtown Bryan is hosting its annual Cheers to Craft Beer tasting event Saturday, June 11. The event will feature craft beer tastings inside of our Downtown retail stores and restaurants. Cheers to Craft Beer is a self-paced walking event. Upon check-in at the Voices for Children office (115 N Main Street), ticket holders will receive a map of all of the participating locations and can choose which order to sample and visit merchants.

One Cheers to Craft Beer ticket includes a keepsake tasting glass and a map of all of the participating merchants in Downtown Bryan.

***Ticket sales are limited to ages 21 and over; identification will be verified at pickup.

Tickets bought in store: $25

Available May 13 to June 10

Tickets bought online: $30

Available until June 10

Tickets purchased at the event: $35

Profits from this event will go to support Voices for Children, a nonprofit located in Downtown Bryan. Their mission is to provide volunteer advocates to ensure children who have experienced abuse or neglect have a safe and permanent home. All ticket purchases are non-refundable.