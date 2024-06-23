Cheesecake Making Class

Embark on a culinary journey at Servando's Cheesecake Cooking Class, where from 2pm to 4pm, you'll witness the art of crafting cheesecake and creating your own. Revel in creating your masterpiece while learning the secret techniques.

Indulge in seven slices of cheesecake, a slice of delectable tiramisu, and complement your experience with a choice of specialty cocktails, wine, coffee, espresso, or cappuccino. Join us for a delightful afternoon of creativity, flavor, and unforgettable moments. Gratuity included.