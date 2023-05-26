Children's Summer Storytime

June 9, 16, 23, 30, July 7, 14, 21, Aug. 4, 2023

10–11 a.m. | Forsyth Galleries

Back by popular demand are Forsyth’s Summer Story times. Join us select Fridays at 10 a.m. for an art-themed story and a project. Recommended for ages 3-6, our story time experience is second to none. Kids will enjoy an art-themed book read to them, projected on a large screen with illustrations and surround sound, followed by an art craft. Adults are welcome to create alongside kiddos.

All story time events are free. RSVPs are required for attendance at TX.AG/Storytime23