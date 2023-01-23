Chilifest is a two-day music festival in Snook, Texas that draws in over 35,000+ people each year and features performances from some of the biggest names in country music and rock. Our main purpose is to give back to local charities throughout the Brazos Valley and its surroundings areas while providing a unique festival experience to attendees.

TEAMS & BUILDS

Teams are one of the ultimate highlights of chilifest and provide you a ‘home base’ at the festival! Whether you’re a small group of friends or an organization with hundreds of guests, starting a team is the best way to experience chilifest. Join 31 years of tradition. Start your chilifest team today.

CHILI COOK OFF

Win a trophy and up to $1,000 in cash prizes! Signing up for the chili cook off enters you into the competition and makes you a part of one of our oldest traditions. Note: chili cook-off competitors are not obligated to provide chili to the general public.

Music

This year’s performers include headliners Jamey Johnson and Whiskey Myers.

Johnson will headline Friday with supporting acts Muscadine Bloodline, Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Carson Jeffery, and Tyler Halverson.

Whiskey Myers will headline Saturday’s performance with supporting acts Kolton Moore & The Clever Few, Jacob Stelly, and The Weathered Souls.

DIRECTIONS FROM COLLEGE STATION:

Leave College Station on University Drive (FM 60) heading west

Pass through Snook

Turn right on FM 3058. Chilifest is on the right.

Please pay attention to traffic direction signs and officers.

Don’t want to drive? Check out our PARK AND RIDE service.

Please remember to be respectful to the Snook community and Burleson county residents. Please don’t litter!

Chilifest is not off FM 60, but it is off FM 3058. Take a right onto FM 3058 from FM 60.

BE SURE TO WATCH ROAD SIGNS CAREFULLY.