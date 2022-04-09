Chocolate, Strawberry, & Wine Festival and Artisan Market

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐭.

The festival features a stroll through local chocolatier’s booths tasting the subtle creamy nuances of delicate white chocolates, silky milk chocolates, along with the lively bold tones of dark chocolates–all perfectly paired with our award-winning wines!

One of the highlights of the festival is the vendor fair which spotlights locally grown produce including loads of strawberries and artisan products. The live music, vendor fair and food trucks will be open to the public at no cost. Kids and adults alike can enjoy train rides through the vineyard all afternoon!

Your admission ticket includes access inside to the chocolate and wine tasting area. At each of the chocolatier stations you will be provided with a specialty chocolate and wine pairing.

In addition, each chocolatier station will have multiple chocolates for you to sample and purchase. For your dipping pleasure, a decadent chocolate fountain with assorted fresh strawberries and fruits will be available. This is included in the adult admission options, and a child's ticket can be purchased for just the fountain.

For more details and tickets, visit bit.ly/3JSNKMr.