Chocolate, Strawberry & Wine Festival and Artisan Market

Join us Saturday, April 22nd for an afternoon dedicated to all your chocolate, strawberry, and wine cravings! Taste delicate white chocolates, creamy milk chocolates, and the lively bold tones of dark chocolates from local chocolatiers perfectly paired with Bernhardt’s award-winning wines.

𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐫𝐬:

Chocolate Passion

Chocolate by Jeanne

AJ's Gourmet Pralines

Rum Cake Sweet Bakes

Jordan's Sweet Shoppe

Craving Kernels

Continue the festivities outside with live music train rides through the vineyard, food trucks, and our Houston Hill Country Artisan Market!

$30 GENERAL ADMISSION

Includes entry into the event room for chocolate & wine pairings, a souvenir wine glass, chocolate fountain (while supplies last), and a train ride through the vineyard. Anyone under the age of 21 can accompany adults into the event room, but will not be able to sample wine or food

+ $15 PORT ADD-ON

This optional addition to your entry adds a tasting of dessert wine paired with chocolates.

Plantersville, Texas