Christmas Bell Ringing for Salvation Army

Bell ringing is the biggest fundraiser for the Salvation Army. It raises funds for their food pantry, rental and utility assistance, youth program, and other community service activities. JustServe is partnering with the Salvation Army in this Christmas activity. The Salvation Army has reserved bell ringing for us on Dec. 3 at the Walgreens Store on Rock Prairie Road in College Station. You could volunteer for a 2 hour shift on the Salvation Army website: https://www.registertoring.com/default.aspx? by choosing there "I'm Ringing with a Group" and using JustServe as our Group Code. Other Saturdays at this and other locations will be added as we fill up this initial reservation. You could also volunteer for ringing at other dates and places by choosing "I'm Ringing as an Individual" on the website. This fun project is suitable for individuals and family groups.The Salvation Army is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination. Locally it provides housing, food, financial and other assistance to those who are homeless or living in poverty in our area.